Blackpool building 'significantly' damaged after 60mph Storm Erik hits resort

A Blackpool building suffered Significant damage early on Saturday morning when Storm Erik hit the resort.

Pembroke Court on Queens Promenade was damaged when the three-story building was hit by the storm's 60mph winds.

Pembroke Court was damaged during Storm Erik

Part of the roofing felt has been ripped off by the storm as well as damaged to the roof top wall

The building is managed by local block management company Homestead CSL. The Property Manager, Adrian Johnstone was on site at 8.30am on Saturday morning and directed the clear up plus ensured there was no further risk to the occupants and the general public.

A 'considerable' amount of debris was removed by midday however, the winds were still too high to erect scaffolding and inspect the full extent of the damage.

A Homestead spokesman said: "Mr Johnstone arranged for a scaffolding company to attend on Sunday morning at 10am and access to the roof of the three-story building was made the inspection revealed that a large area of roofing felt had been damaged and blown off, there was also damage to the roof top parapet brick wall.

"A contractor who attended site with Homestead was able to bandage roof against any potential rain and protect the remaining structure."

The building has been damaged previously in 2016 when it was hit by Storm Gertrude.