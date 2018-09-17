Blackpool budgie fest to spread its wings

More than 200 budgies were gathered at a Blackpool pub as part of a budgerigar convention, the first of its type in the UK.

The event, which took place at The Gynn Pub, was for crested budgie dealers and fans to socialise.

Richard Davies admires some of the birds for sale.

Event organiser Steven Walker said it was a great success and there are already plans for another one next year.

He said: “It was a great get together, to have a bit of a gathering and a bit of a show.

“This was the first time this sort of event has been held and we had more than 40 people attend so it was quite a good turnout.

“There was some people who had attended as far away as Wales so having it in Blackpool was a great decision.”

Ken and Val Shorthouse with two 'full circle' budgies.

Steven, who is a retired chef from Wigton, Cumbria, added: “We have already booked the same venue in September next year so it is something to definitely look forward to.”

The 60-year-old classes the birds as his hobby and he brought 50 of the birds along himself. He said he chose Blackpool as the ideal place to hold it, on September 9, as it was central for everyone who was coming to the event.

A spokesman for the Gynn club said they had known about the convention for months and it was a enjoyable day.

“At first some people were confused what it was all about but it was great to see all of the birds on display in their cages.

One of the potential trophy-winning birds.

“You could tell they were all well kept and presented and there was plenty of people coming along to the event.

“Steven has also booked the room again for next year which is brilliant.”