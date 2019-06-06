Blackpool bowling club's lights plan sparks row with neighbours

A bowling club has won permission to install floodlights despite nearby residents trying to block the scheme.

Blackpool Council's planning committee approved an application by the Subscription Bowling Club on Somerset Avenue for four floodlighting columns to enable play to continue after dark until 9pm.

But objections had been received from people living in Somerset Avenue and Westmoreland Avenue who claimed the lights would shine directly into their homes.

Lauren Blockley, representing residents, told councillors people already had to put up with late night noise from the club and feared the lights would be used late into the night.

She said: "We don't feel these lights are suitable in a dominantly residential street.

"They have managed all these years without them and we already have a substantial problem with noise from the club.

"Our concern is the club is already being inconsiderate towards us so are they going to turn the lights off at 9pm?

"We will have to complain again, and it's just tiring fighting against this club."

Applicant James White said members were mainly elderly people who played matches between 7pm and 9pm.

He told the committee: "We take on board everything the residents say.

"Our club is 100 years old this year so we were there before every property was there."

The committee approved the application but the height of the floodlights will be reduced to seven metres from nine, and use will be limited to 9pm.

Plannng officers said the lights would be angled so they shone directly on the bowling green and did not impact on nearby homes.

Committee chairman Coun David Owen said: "This application is about lighting and most of the residents' comments are about the management of the club itself.

"We will arrange for our environmental health people to look at your concerns."