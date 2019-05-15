Blackpool beach loses Blue Flag status due to drop in water quality

Keep Britain Tidy has announced the cleanest beaches in Britain for 2019 - but after three years of Blue Flag status, Blackpool is now missing from the list.

Blackpool South beach, opposite the Pleasure Beach, has dropped off the list of Britain's best beaches three years after it was first awarded the accolade.

The beach was, however, given a Seaside Award by the environmental charity, along with Central, North and Bispham beaches.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said that the reason for the loss of the prestigious flag was due to a 1.89 per cent drop in water quality.

They said: “It is of course disappointing that Blackpool South did not retain its Blue Flag status this year. This award is particularly tough to achieve as classifications can be affected by the smallest change to water quality. This year the opportunity to reapply was missed by the tiniest of margins, a miniscule 1.89 per cent based on the measuring criteria used.

“We will continue to work hard as part of the group Turning Tides which is a partnership of organisations and volunteers that work together to improve the quality of water in the region so that Blackpool can once again fly the blue flag in 2020.”

A total of 71 beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status this year - but not one North West beach made the list.

Each year, Blue Flags are awarded to beaches that are litter-free, and have top-class facilities and a high standard of water quality.