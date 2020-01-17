Blackpool beach life-savers need new patrol vehicle

Have your say

Blackpool's Beach Patrol looks set to get a replacement vehicle this summer.

Councillors are being asked to approve spending of just over £25,000 to purchase a new Land Rover, while trading in the current Land Rover which is valued at £24,000.

Our photograph shows a previous Beach Patrol vehicle on the Prom

The executive committee is being recommended to agree to borrow the money over three years.

A report to the committee says the existing vehicle is due to be replaced on April 1.

It adds: "The continuity of this emergency vehicle is pivotal to safeguarding Blackpool’s coastline.

"During 2018 the Beach Patrol Service attended 308 serious incidents involving 4046 members of the public. "

The service also reunited 104 lost children or vulnerable adults who had been found in distress on the beach and promenade, safely back with theirs carers.