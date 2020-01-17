Blackpool beach life-savers need new patrol vehicle

Blackpool's Beach Patrol looks set to get a replacement vehicle this summer.
Councillors are being asked to approve spending of just over £25,000 to purchase a new Land Rover, while trading in the current Land Rover which is valued at £24,000.
The executive committee is being recommended to agree to borrow the money over three years.
A report to the committee says the existing vehicle is due to be replaced on April 1.
It adds: "The continuity of this emergency vehicle is pivotal to safeguarding Blackpool’s coastline.
"During 2018 the Beach Patrol Service attended 308 serious incidents involving 4046 members of the public. "
The service also reunited 104 lost children or vulnerable adults who had been found in distress on the beach and promenade, safely back with theirs carers.