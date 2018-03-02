Blackpool barber is the face of new pale ale

A Blackpool barber has become the face of a new locally-brewed pale ale.

Michael Sowerby, who owns the barber shop on 279 Church Street, has been immortalised as the mascot for 279 Indian Pale Ale, which is named after his shop.

Barber Michael Sowerby has become the face of a new beer by local brewers Trawlboat Brewery

Michael said: “It went down a treat and it looks very good too.”

The pale ale, made from 10 different kinds of hops, was created by local amateur brewers Jon Worswick, 39, and Jared Salisbury, 38, of the Trawlboat Brewery in Lytham.

It made its debut at the Sandgrown Beardsmen club last month and will feature at the fourth annual Beard and Moustache Championships at the Winter Gardens on August 18.

Jon said: “We have always had a love of brewing and one of my mates has his own home brewery in Blackpool, and he started showing us the ropes. I do all the labels myself.

“It’s an Indian pale ale and it’s quite a strong one. It’s got quite a hoppy hit to it.

“It’s of our own design. We have got a brew that we’re working on at the moment called Lytham 10 Hops, and this is based off that. We’ve been messing about with it to give it a nice kick.

“It’s great to get it out to the club and find out what they think of it.”

The club, which meets at Michael’s barbershop each month, welcomes bearded blokes from Blackpool, who share a passion for both facial hair and beer.

Michael said: “The shop is the headquarters for the Sandgrown Beardsmen and if we can give some local guys some business then all the better for it, because that’s what we’re all about.”