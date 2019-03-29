Blackpool Aspire Academy pupil helps save a life and picks up Young Citizen Award

A life-saving Blackpool schoolgirl is officially a good citizen

Aspire Academy student Pacey Bramwell came third in the High Sheriff’s young citizen awards.

The school vice-captain joined the Volunteer Police Cadets three years ago and has attended countless community events

PCSO Nicola Leigh, who nominated Pacey 16, described her as a credit to her family, cadet unit and school community, adding: “She represents the school at events, as well as helping out with anti-bullying issues and sitting on the newly formed Student Prefect Team Panel.”

Her experience and training kicked in when she helped a suspected heart attack victim on her way home from a night out.

On her way home from an evening out with friends she came across a man who had collapsed in the street with a suspected heart attack. Pacey calmly rang the emergency service and began first aid while waiting for the ambulance.

When the paramedics arrived she had managed to get his heart started again and he was rushed to hospital. She did not tell people about the incident and school only became aware of her heroics when the parents of a friend she had been with notified them.