Blackpool and St Annes firefighters climb Mount Snowdon in full kit for charity

Firefighters from Blackpool and St Annes’ stations are used to climbing in order to fight fires but they took on a climb of a different kind at the weekend to raise money for charity.

A team of eight firefighters climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales on Saturday in their full firefighting kit to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The walkers wore the full structural firefighting kit and a breathing apparatus set.

A number of other walkers joined the firefighters to assist and help carry refreshments and other bits of kit.

Joseph Slinger, a green watch firefighter at Blackpool’s Forest Gate fire station and on call at St Annes, was one of the climbers who scaled the 3,560 ft mountain.

Joseph said: “We headed up the Llanberis path which is one of the longer routes up there but is a safer option considering the weight of the kit we will be carrying.”

The team are looking to raise £1,000 for the national charity and have raised more than £500 so far.

Joseph added: “All donations will be going to The Fire Fighters Charity and we have to give thanks to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) for allowing us the use of their equipment and service vehicles to get us there and back.”

Ian Armistead, station manager at Forest Gate station also took part.

He said on Twitter: “Big thanks to LFRS colleagues and friends for organising and in very tough conditions making it up Snowdon for the Fire Fighters Charity.

“Very hard in full personal protective equipment/breathing apparatus. Immense teamwork.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joseph-slinger to donate to the fundraiser.