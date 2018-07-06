Blackpool actor in star-studded cast for film

Blackpool-born Harry Potter actor David Thewlis joined a star-studded cast in Cardiff to film Eternal Beauty.

The 55-year-old will appear on screen beside Oscar-nominated Shape of Water actress Sally Hawkins, Downton Abbey and Shaun of the Dead actress Penelope Wilton, and Billie Piper and Alice Lowe.

They are set to film for around five weeks, and will reportedly also visit Newport and Port Talbot.

Written and directed by Craig Roberts, Eternal Beauty follows Jane, played by Hawkins, as she spirals in chaos after a breakdown when she is dumped at the altar.