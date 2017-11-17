Black-tie do celebrated the top in tourism

Guests enjoyed a four-course meal including Lancashire-sourced produce at the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The black-tie event, now in its 14th year, was held at the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom, and was sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire and Viva Blackpool.

Sarah Bennett, Richard Pope, Jordan Marshall, Kate Lawlor, Thomas Ford-Smith and Andrew Kent

The winners in 21 individual categories were presented with trophies and certificates and included nine from the Fylde coast.

The menu was created by Thornton’s Twelve restaurant.

Guest presenter for the prestigious evening was journalist and broadcaster Tony Livesey.

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “The response to this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards has been outstanding, testament to the quality and variety of tourism experiences and exceptional hospitality businesses on offer to the 67 million visitors now enjoying short breaks and holidays each year in Lancashire.

Mick Grewcock, Pamela Booth and Katherine O'Connor

“The tourism industry is vital to the economic health of the county and deserves a dedicated event that rewards and celebrates everyone who contributes to the success of Lancashire’s thriving £4.13bn visitor economy.”

Mark and Liz Long, Jacqui and Paul Williams

Judith and Mike Fenton, John Coombes, Tony Watkiss and Paul Walker

Douglas Dale, Damien Ng, Emma Underwood and Andy Lemm

Nikki Wood, Mark Needham, Beau Irwin and Michael Wilson

Frances Gledhill, Roland Parker, Julie Drinkall and Lizzie Heane