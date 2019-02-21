Bispham school children plan their careers

Pupils at a Bispham school are dreaming big for their future careers after hearing from a host of volunteers about their won professions.

Westcliff Primary Academy hosted the Primary Futures afternoon for children in years four, five and six to learn about the world of work from volunteers.

PC Claire van Deurs Goss with year five pupils Lewis Thorne and Libby Johnson

The seven volunteers who attended were a British Rail station supervisor, a tropical disease scientist from UCLan, two trainee pharmacists, an architect, a police officer and a financial crime investigator for Santander.

The aim of Primary Futures is to give children insights and inspiration about the world of work and their futures. Part of the event included the children asking prepared questions about the volunteers’ possible jobs, to which the volunteers could answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ only.

The volunteers wore their normal clothes and brought an item of uniform relating to their specific job, to use when it was revealed to the children what their jobs were.

Effie Sharp, Primary Futures local coordinator said the event was “amazing”.

Staff, pupils and volunteers at Westcliff Primary Academys Primary Futures Event

She added: “The Westcliff Primary Academy students were totally enthralled and inspired by the volunteers.

“Lots of them were commenting how they now want to be a criminal fraud investigator or work in tropical disease laboratories.

“(It was) a really positive afternoon which has certainly raised the aspirations of our future citizens.”

John Topping, FCAT community relations and estates lead said: “The Fylde Coast Academy Trust is keen to see all its young people across the ten FCAT Primary and Secondary sites have similar inspirational sessions with enthusiastic volunteers from the local workplace.

Around 80 students took part in the event

“We are grateful to Primary Futures and the staff and students of Westcliff Primary Academy for organising such a brilliant educational event.”

Northern Rail supervisor Paul Harter talks to some of the pupils