Bispham roadworks U-turn for Valentines Day

Road closures which were due in Bispham village on Valentines Day have been postponed after The Gazette found businesses could lose thousands.

The resurfacing work that was planned to take place on All Hallows Road will now be undertaken on Friday 15 and Tuesday 19 February instead meaning there will be no closures in the village on a busy day of business

Traders were jubilant yesterday at the council’s U-turn.

Jenny Greenwood, who runs Flowers Galore in Red Bank Road, ordered 1,000 red roses in October and feared the closure would have lost the florist ‘thousands’.

She said: “We are so relieved and grateful about the change of decision. We had a lot at stake and I certainly feel a lot more positive about Valentines Day trading now.”

Bispham Salad Bowl owner, Dominic Walker, said the decision was ‘definitely better’.

He added: “It has been quiet all ready this week but at least common sense prevails.”

Blackpool Council told The Gazette last week how they used a ‘variety of communication methods’ to inform traders of the planned closures despite business owners saying they were told at the last minute.

Coun Amy Cross, an Ingthorpe Ward Councillor, said: “With a project of this size of around £500,000 of investment there may be some disruption at times. Access to the main car park on Thursday would have always been available via Red Bank Road.

“However, we want to support local businesses as much as we can. Our highways team have looked to see how we might keep the roads open to help traders and I am delighted to say that the planned works will now be delayed.”

“In addition, our information team will be in Bispham Village to talk about the improvement works and answer questions on tomorrow. The information trailer will be on Red Bank Road next to the car park between 11am-3pm.”