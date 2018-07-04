Bispham rest home loses ‘good’ ranking

The Glen Tanar Rest Home in Cavendish Road, Bispham, has been told it ‘requires improvement’ after an inspection.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the health industry’s watchdog, said the home, which had 19 people living in it, had been rated ‘good’ following its previous inspection in 2015.

“During this inspection, we found the provider was not meeting all legal requirements and have rated the service ‘requires improvement’,” it said.

Written care plans were not always in place, which breached the Health and Social Care Act, it said. Bosses have since started work to ‘implement new care planning documentation in order to address this shortfall’.

Manager Lorraine Ferguson said an action plan had been put in place, with ‘actions and recommendations identified now completed’.

She said: “We have a good staff team with minimal staff turnover and we will work together to ensure we provide high quality safe care.”