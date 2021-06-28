Bispham house fire under investigation
An investigation is under way after a house caught fire in Bispham this morning (Monday, June 28).
Fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations were called to the semi-detached home in Ashfield Road where a fire broke out at midnight.
No injuries have been reported, but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.
It has reported its concerns to Lancashire Police and a joint investigation has been launched.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to a fire in a semi-detached property on Ashfield Road, Blackpool.
"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one ventilation. The cause of the fire is under investigation."
Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.
