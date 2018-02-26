Bispham entertainer's running total of £30k for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Bispham entertainer who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for cancer charities will compete in the Great North Run on the anniversary of his beloved dad’s death.

Kelvin Wood, 45, has raised more than £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since 2010 through a range of daredevil challenges, including sky-diving at 14,000 ft and climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours.

Kelvin Wood skydiving.

For five years the dad-of-two organised annual charity bashes in his hometown of Carlisle, featuring the likes of Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket, music duo Black Lace, musician Tom Hingley and Britain’s Got Talent impressionist Les Gibson.

He is now in training to take part in the Great North Run on September 9 to raise even more for his cause.

He said: “Macmillan were ready to look after (my dad), but because the cancer took him so quickly they never got the chance. But the support my family received was fantastic.

“When I decided to raise money for them, everyone jumped on board.”

Kelvin Wood at the top of Ben Nevis.

Kelvin’s dad, Lance Wood, died on September 9 2009 following a short battle with lung cancer.

The date of this year’s Great North Run will mark nine years since his death.

Kelvin, who moved to Bispham two years ago, said: “He was my best friend as well as my dad. He was always my biggest supporter. It has put a lot more motivation in me.

“The backing I have had from my home townand from everyone that I have met in Blackpool has been unbelievable.”

Cash goal

By taking part in the Great North Run, Kelvin aims to raise £500 for Macmillan.

Anyone who would like to donate to his cause online can visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kel-wood5