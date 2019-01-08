Big tree collection boost for Trinity

Discarded Christmas trees are set to provide a five-figure boost to the coffers of Trinity Hospice.

After raising £3,000 via donations as trees were collected last year, the service has been extended to cover more areas of Blackpool and the Fylde coast – and the response has been ‘overwhelming’.

Trinity officials hoped they might raise twice as much as last year but by the time bookings closed yesterday, the cash pledges were already well over the £10,000 mark.

More than 1,300 trees will be collected this weekend – to later be planted in the dunes at St Annes – and Trinity would welcome any help with making sure the collections go smoothly.

Corporate fundraiser Janet Atkins said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed with how many people have booked for us to take their real Christmas trees for them.

“It will definitely be a busy weekend for us all and any help us with the collection would be appreciated, especially anyone who has a van and is free on Saturday or Sunday.

“To raise more than £10,000 is just fantastic and double what we had hoped to raise. Thank you to every single person who has made a donation while booking their Christmas tree.”

Trees need to be ready for collection by 8am on Saturday.

Anyone who can help with the collection should call Janet on 01253 359362.