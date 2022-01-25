Big-time boxing on its way back to Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens with the return of Jack Arnfield

VIP Boxing is hosting its first show at the iconic venue since 2017 with a bill on Friday, April 9 that includes the return of Jack Arnfield.

The 32-year-old, who boasts a record of 25-3, hasn’t fought in almost four years following a drugs conviction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkham fighter, whose opponent is yet to be announced, challenged for the British middleweight title in his last bout in 2018, losing on points to Tommy Langford.

Also on the bill are up-and-coming Blackpool youngsters Jake Abrol and Tyrone Bowen-Price, who both came through the town’s successful Sharpstyle Boxing Gym.

Abrol, who is still only aged 18, will be looking to move to 2-0 after knocking out Croatian Ivan Njegac on his pro debut back in September.

Bowen-Price, 23, will be searching for the third win of his career after recording two victories in 2021 – one in a Blackpool derby against amateur rival Craig Sumner.

VIP Boxing last hosted a show at the Winter Gardens in 2017

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a show at the Winter Gardens, so I’m looking forward to going back,” Steve Wood, of VIP Boxing, told The Gazette.

“We’re going back with a bumper card as well, so it’s great news for all involved.

“We’ve also got a dinner with Ricky Hatton before the main show as well, so it’s two shows in one really so it should be a great night.

“I’m buzzing to go back to Blackpool because I built Brian Rose up and I built Jack Arnfield up. I think these two young guys also on the bill are very similar.

“Brian and Jack have done well in their careers, but hopefully these two kids will do very similar. I’m looking forward to building them up.”

Owen Kirk, from Morecambe, Wigan’s James Moorcroft and Doncaster-based Reece Mould are also on the six-fight bill.

Tickets for the Hatton dinner and the boxing show are priced at £100, while it’s £40 for the boxing alone.

The Evening with the Hitman is in aid of Prostate Cancer. Doors open at 6.15pm while dinner begins at 7.15pm.

Doors open at 9pm for the boxing for a 9.30pm start.