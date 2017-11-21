Big switch-on ‘the best yet’

Lytham’s Christmas lights switch-on has been declared the biggest and best yet.

An estimated 4,000 people packed into the Piazza to watch the festivities, which saw an afternoon of entertainment crowned by the musical theatre group Collabro, who followed a performance by turning on the lights.

Lytham Community Choir performs at Lytham's Christmas lights switch on

Brenda Blackshaw, of the Lytham Christmas group which organised the event in conjunction with promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “It really was a very special afternoon - certainly the biggest and best switch-on event we have had.

“The entertainment was wonderful and we are so delighted that so many people came out to enjoy it and support the event.

“The run-up to Christmas really is a vital time for Lytham traders and we look forward to a successful season. The switch-on certainly got it off to he best possible start and we are grateful to everyone who helped make it possibly particularly Cuffe and Taylor, Lightpool and our sponsors.”