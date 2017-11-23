Big day for amateur jockey Maurice

It’s D-Day on Friday for Blackpool amateur jockey Maurice McCarthy as he competes in a high-profile charity horse at Ascot against a field that includes first time rider Michael Owen, the former England footballer.

The 49-year-old McCarthy, who will ride the eight-year-old Mr Red Clubs in Friday's race, is going all out to win and dent the ambitions of Owen, who rides the top-rated horse in the race Calder Prince.

Mr Red Clubs is rated 17 pounds below Calder Prince - they race off level weights on Friday.

McCarthy said: “I’m hoping my riding skills will make up for the ratings, but it will be very difficult as a few of these are without doubt better horses. There isn’t a jockey riding on Friday in this race that wants to win this more than I do, so you will get every last ounce of effort from time to try to win.”

McCarthy added: “If I come in the first three and beat Michael Owen, it will be a very good achievement - anything less I will be very disappointed.

“If I win, you will hear the cheer all over the United Kingdom. I’m having a bet on myself each-way as I should be a good price. The training is all done and it’s now the countdown.”