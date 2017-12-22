Bid to build homes in former builders yard

Have your say

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking planning permission to build new homes on land at Olive Grove.

The scheme is for three three-bedroomed houses with detached garages.

Access would be from an alleyway between properties at 12 and 14 Olive Grove.

Previously the site was used as a builders yard.

Each house would have three parking spaces.

A design statement accompany the application says “the alleyway is serviceable to act as an access to the three dwellings.”

The application will now be considered by town hall planners at a future date.