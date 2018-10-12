Bid launched to buy Manchester bee artwork to remember Arena attack victim Jane Tweddle

A bid to buy an ornamental worker bee from Manchester and bring it to Blackpool has been launched.

The bee has become synonymous with the city’s spirit since the Arena bombing last May, and campaigners hope to buy a bee being auctioned off in memory of Blackpool victim Jane Tweddle, 51, who was a receptionist at South Shore Academy.

A target of £8,000 has been set by Michael Evans, who said: “If anyone has seen the bees around Manchester... well they are going up for auction!

"We would love to bring one to Blackpool but unfortunately they are expected to go for £6 to 8,000!

"It would be nice for Blackpool to have a bee to remember those who sadly passed away, and the money goes to a good cause.

"If people can spread the word it would be appreciated! If we don't win the money will be all be going to a charity.

"This would be a great piece in Blackpool to remember Jane Tweddle, who sadly passed away.

"We’re going to be raising funds ourselves and Bootleg Social are going to hold a night where all door sales go towards it.

"If any businesses want to get involved in some way then please let us know.

"We also need a place to put the bee so any ideas are welcome."

The bee has been a Manchester emblem for years, and sculptures formed part of a Bee in the City trail, which will end later this month, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The painted artworks will be sold off to raise cash for the We Love MCR charity at the National Cycling Centre in Eastlands on Wednesday.

The MEN said each one is expected to bring in between £5,000 and £8,000, with 101 big bees and 130 little bees set to go under the hammer.

How much will the bees cost?

The most popular artworks are expected to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000. However some may start at a guide price of around £3,000.

A reader shared this cute photograph of terrier Heidi posing with a bee

Which bees will be sold?

The trail includes 101 individually designed 'big bees' and more than 130 artistic 'little bees', which were created as part of the Bee in the City Learning Programme.

The bees were all decorated with different colours and patterns (Image: Manchester Evening News)

The little bees will go back to the schools where children helped to create them.

Some of the big bees which were created by local community groups will also be returned to their original homes.

When will the bees leave Manchester?

The Bee in the City trail will be on display until Sunday, September 23.

It will also be possible to see them all at the Farewell Weekend from October,12 - 14, which will also be held at the National Cycling Centre.