BetSid column: A good weekend of sport lies ahead

What a difference a week makes; the kids are back at school, it’s too wet for the beer garden and we have an international break to bring the summer to a close.

Fear not however; this weekend won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is some sporting action out there.

Racing is doing its best to buck the trend with a top-quality card at Haydock.

The biggest race of the Saturday card is the Sprint Cup, which sees the Godolphin speedster Harry Angel as 5/4 favourite.

The Tin Man stands out as decent each way value for me at 8/1. He is in shrewd hands with James Fanshawe and although five lengths behind the winner here last year, he does have a nifty little 2lb swing in his favour at the weights.

The Heritage at Ascot adds to the racing action with another top-quality field over a mile-and-a-half.

John Gosden saddles the favourite First Eleven; he found the company too hot for him last time out at Newmarket though disposed of some of his rivals here at Newbury in May.

Priced up at 9/2 I expect this may go off shorter so it may be wise to take the early price.

On the local football front, Bradford City are in Blackpool.

As is standard for Betsid we insist on going top price for the Seasiders and punters can take advantage at 11/10 in any of our shops for that much needed value.

As I said last week, Blackpool don’t look a bad side this season and the 3/1 for Blackpool to win with both teams scoring looks very backable.

If a first goalscorer is more your kind of bet, Mark Cullen is always in the thick of things and is available to back at 5/1.

On the international front, the new format UEFA Nations League has been met very sceptically by everyone concerned, as UEFA attempt to revive the international game between major finals.

England can be backed at 9/5 with Betsid so it may be an idea to use the Welcome offer bonus with Betsid.com to back them if you fancy being patriotic.

Saturday draws to a close with the boxing and local fighter Scott Fitzgerald is 3/10 to stop Craig Morris early.

His camp have been stressing how serious they are taking Morris in the build up to this, though Fitzgerald will be going out there to impress on Amir Khan’s undercard.

I like the 9/2 on him to finish the fight with a stoppage in rounds three or four, as you would expect his power to come through once the introductions have been made.