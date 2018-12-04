Bethany makes the finals of Miss Lancashire

Have your say

A Fleetwood woman is a finalist of Miss Lancashire and is on a mission to raise lots of money for a children’s charity.

Bethany Raymond, 18, put on a stall at a Christmas fair, in Cleveleys Community Centre and will be selling raffle tickets for Christmas hampers.

The money raised at the event, which took place on Wednesday, will go to Variety Children’s Charity, to pay for equipment for sick children in the North West.

Bethany – who is studying primary teaching at Edge Hill – says being part of the Miss Lancashire pageant has given her a real confidence boost.

And, as she is a finalist for the second time, she says she is really hopeful this time she will scoop the crown.

Bethany said: “I really hope to win and I am trying my best.

“I made a food and drink adult hamper and a children’s hamper with toys.

“And I was selling hot chocolate kits at the fair.

“The main goal is to raise as much money as possible for a special charity.”

The categories include a community award, publicity award, charity award, personal award, top model award and eco wear award, with the title of Miss Lancashire for the overall winner.

For the eco award, the contestants are required to make or source their oufit from eco materials – either recycled or recyclable. The catwalk show will include sportswear, partywear, evening/ prom wear and the eco outfit.

Competition organisers say Miss Lancashire aims to boost contestants’ confidence, help them become the best version of themselves, make new friends and help good causes.

The final will be held on January 20, at The Play House Theatre, in Preston.