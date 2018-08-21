Ben Ashworth's running friends to climb and cycle three peaks for Beating Bowel Cancer

A trio of running pals are completing the three peaks - and cycling between them in honour of their late friend Ben Ashworth.

Alan Taylor, of Fulwood, will be joined by Chris Moss, of Newton, and John Collier, of Lytham, to hike up Ben Nevis, Scafell and Snowdonia, to raise funds for Rosemere, Beating Bowel Cancer, and Mummy’s Star.

Inspired by Ben’s three peaks cycling challenge, they will ride their bikes from Ben Nevis to Scafell and then again to Snowdonia.

Alan, 50, said: “We are all members of Wesham Road Runners and we knew Ben before he died of bowel cancer last year.

“In 2015, when Ben decided to do the same challenge, I helped him out with the logistics.

“It was one of the best things I had done. He was such an inspirational man.

“I am in my 50th year and I thought, if a lad with terminal cancer can do it, why couldn’t I?

“I haven’t ridden a bike since I was a teenager and it has been hard work training. I have cycled from home to Grasmere and then did the Grasmere Gallop. I have also climbed Scafell Pike. I was very tired after that, but if Ben could do it, so can I.

“We will be average 70 miles of cycling a day.

“The thought of Ben will spur us all on.”

They will begin their challenge on August 23, by climbing Ben Nevis and will set off cycling the next day to Ambleside. They expect to climb Scafell on August 27 and will make their way to Snowdon the day after. Their final climb will be on September 1.

They are being supported by businessman Pete Marquis, who has lent th team a van for transporting their bikes.

To support the team visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/ThreePeaksCycle2