Beggars have put us off visiting Blackpool town centre at night - ever again!

On Tuesday my wife and I had a lovely day out in Liverpool - nice place and friendly people.

On returning at 7pm we opted to walk from North Station to Market Street to catch a bus home.

On the way my wife commented about it being very quiet as there was nobody around. However, that was soon to change as whilst in Abingdon Street between Talbot Road and Clifton Street we were approached by three different beggars.

The first one was very aggressive, the third one being a young girl asking for money.

On arriving in Market Street we discovered that due to the disruption taking place in the town centre buses did not use the bus stop and we were directed to the New Bonney Street stop. Walking past Harry Ramsden’s we were again accosted by two different beggars.

Having negotiated past these people we were then tapped on our backs by a young couple who asked if they could walk along with us as they were frightened of being on their own.

We walked a little further before being accosted by a repugnant person who was clearly high on drugs shouting and dancing around us. He hit the young man on the back, shouting again before, thankfully, moving on.

When we arrived at the bus stop, my wife was clearly traumatised by what she had experienced. She said: “I don’t want to wait for a bus I just want to take a taxi and get home safely.”

On the way home we told the driver what we had encountered. What was his reply? “That’s the norm in the town centre at night, ” he said.

The conclusion is that we will not be going into Blackpool ever again at night.

Gerry Robinson

Via email