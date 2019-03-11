Beaver Scouts have the world at their fingertips

Blackpool District Beaver Scouts had a fantastic afternoon enjoying a belated Founder’s Day celebration at the 1st Norbreck Scout Group and the surrounding grounds.

The Assistant District Commissioner responsible for Beaver Scouts in Blackpool, Jane Platt, welcomed everyone to the event, explained who Baden Powell was, and just said for them to have a fun time, and take care, then off they went.

Over 90 Beaver Scouts form 14 colonies, supported by their leaders, enjoyed taking on the Global Badge and International Badge, which included activities and bases such as, making Aztec biscuits from Australia, singing in French, catching a ball, cooking a banana with chocolate in tin foil over an open fire, tasting different food such as nachos, kiwi fruit, croissants, and matching information to make up countries.

They also made animal face masks, found out about endangered species, ate chocolate balls with chop sticks, designed a poster on the environment and recycling.

All these activities just showed how much Scouting touches countries and continents in almost every part of the world, and has such a significant impact on well being and society.

They all had a great time.

They’re glittering in gold

Five Scouts have been presented with their Chief Scout Gold Award.

Stewart Swan, assistant district commissioner responsible for the Scout Section in Blackpool, handed the awards out at 6th Blackpool headquarters at Marton United Reform Church Hall, on Wordsworth Avenue.

The Chief Scout Gold Award took place after the ADC Scouts looked at the individual Scouts’ portfolio and had a relaxed interview with each of them, which is the final task to complete the award and gives the commissioner an overview of what the individuals have achieved.

The badges were then presented to them in front of the rest of the troop and leaders.

Double celebration time

It’s double celebration for Blackpool District Scouts with awards bestowed upon two dedicated members.

Dianne Leyland received the Silver Acorn, which is seldom awarded for less than 20 years’ service and which recognises distinguished service.

Dianne started her life in Scouting as a Guide at the age of 15, assisting at the 24th Blackpool Scout Group, to complete three months of working with another Group associated with young people, which was her final achievement to gain her Queen’s Guide Award, and remained at the group as Akela for five years before moving to the 45th Blackpool Scout Group as Akela some 42 years ago.

She said: “I am so lucky to belong to such a fantastic Scouting family.”

Victoria Da Silva has been awarded the Silver Wolf, which is the unrestricted gift of the Chief Scout and is only awarded for the most exceptional nature.

Victoria was made an MBE in 2017 for her work in the Civil Service, community and Scouting. She has played a major role in Blackpool District and West Lancashire Scouts as a Section Leader. For the last seven years she has led Blackpool District as its District Commissioner.