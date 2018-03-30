Beauty queen's dessert-only cafe opens up on Blackpool Promenade

A Blackpool beauty queen is set to swap the catwalk for cakes withe opening of a dessert restaurant in the resort.

Keely Strutton has launched Drizzy’s Desserts on the Prom as the trend for puddings-only eateries grows across the UK.

The outside of Drizzy's Desserts, on Blackpool's Promenade, where the Hellfire bar used to be

The cakey cafe has taken over the premises where Sam Oyston’s Hellfire bar stood until its closure last year and has created around 10 jobs.

Former Hodgson pupil Kelly said: “I have been planning this for some time and I think it is something Blackpool has been crying out for.

“I have always loved desserts and cakes. I have visited these places in several cities and always thought Blackpool needed one.

“So the opportunity came up in January and I have been working on it to get the restaurant open for Easter.”

Inside Blackpool's new dessert-only cafe

Keely said after school she studied at drama school.

She added: “I have gone from being a beauty queen to owning a dessert restaurant. It is something a bit different for Blackpool. Dessert Restaurants are very popular now especially with young people on social media.

“Many people post photographs of themselves in them on social media.”

She said while some of the cafes in cities can be quite expensive she was aiming to keep it affordable, with prices typical of desserts in any normal restaurant.

“We wanted it to look high end, really well decorated inside, but give people value for money with decent sized portions.”

The venue will offer a variety of cakes, waffles, crepes and desserts as well as Wallings ice cream, milkshakes and coffee made to order.

She added: “We are looking to get established and then offer take out desserts as well in the future.”