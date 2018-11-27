Beauty pageant finalist Charlotte, of Cleveleys, is aiming to fight for mental health issues

Miss Lancashire finalist Charlotte Pennington is hoping to use the competition as a platform to help a cause really close to her heart.

The 18-year-old, of Cleveleys, is organising a fundraising lantern-release on December 8, at Central Pier, to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

Part of the beauty pageant’s contestants’ challenge is to carry out charity and community work.

Former Millfield High School pupil Charlotte said: “This charity is very close to my heart, as I have suffered from mental health problems for many years and many of my friends have fallen victim to them also.

“I entered the competition to help boost my self-confidence and to raise money for charity.

“I’d like to use the Miss Lancashire competition to help gain a platform to raise the profile of charities like Mind, and of the issue of mental health.

“I’ve always enjoyed raising money for charity and doing things to help other people. I’d like to try to make a difference.”

For the pageant’s grand final, which takes place on January 20, at the Play House Theatre in Preston, Charlotte will take part in a catwalk show – including wearing an eco-outfit which must be made of recycled or recyclable materials.

The care worker said: “I like the Miss Lancashire contest because it isn’t just about what you look like, it’s about your personality and the work you can do for the community.

“I’ve suffered from mental health issues, including OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) and anxiety, for as long as I can remember.

“I have support in place, but I want to give other people the opportunity to have that help.

“In commemoration of those who have lost their lives to this difficult battle, or if people would like to remember loved ones for any reason, I would like to set off lanterns with my community from Central Pier, on December 8, at 7pm.

“I hope this event will raise money through donations, and people buying the lanterns, but also will help people commemorate their loved ones, joining together with their friends and family.”