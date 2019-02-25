Beast from the East: How Lancashire looked one year ago when the freak snowstorm hit
The UK may still be in the winter months, but temperatures have been unseasonably high for this time of the year, with most parts of the country basking in 16C warmth.
The unexpected spring-like temperatures mark a huge contrast to this time last year, when the region was struck by the wintry chill of the Beast from the East, which brought snow, ice and bitter temperatures as low as -4C. Now, a year on, Lancashire is baking in much warmer climes at more than 20C higher. Here’s some then and now photos which will make you glad you aren’t having to reach for your winter woollies once again.
1. Sub-zero temperatures
Hats and gloves were absolute necessities last February, as sub-zero temperatures gripped the region and a chilly -5C felt as cold as -11C.
The arctic weather cause widespread problems on the roads of Lancashire, although there were thankfully no really bad smashes caused by snow and ice as drivers took extra care in the hazardous conditions.