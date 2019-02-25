Beast from the East: How Lancashire looked one year ago when the freak snowstorm hit

The unexpected spring-like temperatures mark a huge contrast to this time last year, when the region was struck by the wintry chill of the Beast from the East, which brought snow, ice and bitter temperatures as low as -4C. Now, a year on, Lancashire is baking in much warmer climes at more than 20C higher. Here’s some then and now photos which will make you glad you aren’t having to reach for your winter woollies once again.

1. Sub-zero temperatures Hats and gloves were absolute necessities last February, as sub-zero temperatures gripped the region and a chilly -5C felt as cold as -11C.

2. Snow warnings Heavy snow showers turned the region white for more than a week, causing widespread disruption on the roads and to schools.

3. Commuter chaos The arctic weather cause widespread problems on the roads of Lancashire, although there were thankfully no really bad smashes caused by snow and ice as drivers took extra care in the hazardous conditions.

4. Wind chills A bitter wind chill of around -10C enveloped Lancashire as the Beast from the East blew in, bringing the coldest weather some parts of the country have seen since 2013.

