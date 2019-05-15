Beaches in Blackpool and Wyre win EIGHT Seaside Awards

Beaches in Blackpool and Wyre have raked in an impressive haul of Seaside Awards celebrating their top quality sands.

Eight beaches in Blackpool and Wyre have received Seaside Awards - a symbol of quality given to clean, safe, and well-managed coasts - from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Blackpool South beach lost its Blue Flag status due to an 1.89 per cent drop in water quality. However, the resort received Seaside Awards for all its beaches, including Blackpool South, Central, North and Bispham.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson, said: “It shows that wherever you go on Blackpool’s coast you are sure of an award-winning beach that is extremely well managed, clean, safe and meets the highest environmental standards, as well as stringent international bathing water quality standards.

“A huge amount of work by council officers, partners, businesses and volunteers goes into making our beaches as clean and as enjoyable as possible, so it’s great to see it recognised in this way.

“A big thank you to all those people who take their litter away with them after they have enjoyed their time on the beaches. If we are to continue to win these types of awards and keep our beaches clean then we need everyone to do their bit and look after the local environment.

“Over a number of years we have made big steps to improve the quality of Blackpool’s bathing waters and this continues to be a success story for the resort with water quality along our coast meeting or exceeding the minimum standards for safe and clean bathing waters."

Wyre Council also retained its Seaside Awards for Rossall Beach, Ferry Beach and Marine Beach in Fleetwood, and Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys.

The Gazette has requested results for Fylde from both Fylde Council and Keep Britain Tidy.