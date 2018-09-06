Beach hut for sale with guide price of £150,000

A wooden beach hut in the Suffolk resort of Southwold has gone on sale with a guide price of £150,000.

The hut, called "The Folly", is being sold subject to a 30-year lease from 2012 and there is an additional annual rent payable, reviewed annually, which was £670 plus VAT at the last request.

The beach hut is well presented (Pic: Durrants)

It is also subject to non-domestic rates.

The steep price tag is a world away from our own home-grown holiday chalets.

In 2016, we reported that 10 beach huts in Fleetwood were being constructed at a cost of £150,000, and could be snapped-up for an annual rent of £1,500 plus VAT which was fixed for the duration of the lease.

This Fleetwood beach hut was for sale at 13,000

Recently, Whitegates Estate Agents advertised a studio chalet on Fleetwood sea front with a kitchen area, breakfast bar and vinyl flooring for £13,000.

Beach huts in St Annes, can be rented by the day, with September prices being around £55 per day

Estate agent Durrants, which is marketing the Suffolk hut, said in a sale description: "The beach hut is well presented and provides the perfect base for your family holiday by the sea."

It added that the property is in a "highly desirable area of the promenade".

New beach huts were placed in St Annes in 2016

The Suffolk resort of Southwold (Pic: Durrants)