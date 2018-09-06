Beach hut for sale with guide price of £150,000

The Folly (Pic: Durrants)
A wooden beach hut in the Suffolk resort of Southwold has gone on sale with a guide price of £150,000.

The hut, called "The Folly", is being sold subject to a 30-year lease from 2012 and there is an additional annual rent payable, reviewed annually, which was £670 plus VAT at the last request.

The beach hut is well presented (Pic: Durrants)

It is also subject to non-domestic rates.

The steep price tag is a world away from our own home-grown holiday chalets.

In 2016, we reported that 10 beach huts in Fleetwood were being constructed at a cost of £150,000, and could be snapped-up for an annual rent of £1,500 plus VAT which was fixed for the duration of the lease.

This Fleetwood beach hut was for sale at 13,000

Recently, Whitegates Estate Agents advertised a studio chalet on Fleetwood sea front with a kitchen area, breakfast bar and vinyl flooring for £13,000.

Beach huts in St Annes, can be rented by the day, with September prices being around £55 per day

Estate agent Durrants, which is marketing the Suffolk hut, said in a sale description: "The beach hut is well presented and provides the perfect base for your family holiday by the sea."

It added that the property is in a "highly desirable area of the promenade".

New beach huts were placed in St Annes in 2016

New beach huts were placed in St Annes in 2016

The Suffolk resort of Southwold (Pic: Durrants)

Pic: Durrants

