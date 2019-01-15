Be bold and be colourful!

Bold is beautiful!

That’s the message when it comes to hair colour for 2019.

Blackpool hairstylist Drew Quilter, director of Hair By Andrew Williams, based on Station Terrace, South Shore, is sharing three of his favourite hot looks for this season.

The first is his mermaid-inspired look.

He said: “This mermaid hair was created with beautiful intense colour by Schwarzkopf professional, dark, dark blue root blending and shadowing into petrol into blue by Ignora Colour Worx, from Schwarzkopf Professional.

“It’s styled with a stunning beautiful body bob, giving this look an elegant stunning finish. I created this beautiful mermaid ombré because it is the time of year where its cold and crispy, icy-feeling days – so why not uplift your body and soul with this beautiful rich and intense colour. Bright colours are really high-end fashion, colours which stand out from the crowd can really give you the confidence in your new image.”

The second look is his ‘phoenix’ creation – which incorporates vividly bright orange and fiery red shades.

Drew said: “This beautiful intense colour is my interpretation of fire hair. This look is absolutely stunning and really does take some time to create, but it was really worth it. I used Ignora royal dark red – blending and shadowing into an ombré finish of red, orange, yellow by Ignora royal Colour Worx.

“The yellow more towards the ends is to give the flaming fire image and it really works, blending beautifully into red and orange.”

The final look is a balayage creation, featuring soft blonde shades.

Drew said: “This look is created with beautiful balayage with your own natural roots. Shimmering through the hair are a stunning platinum blonde, and stunning nude tone blonde, blending into a light nude tones by Ignora Royal Schwarzkopf Professional and using Olaplex treatment.

“Cut and blow-dry style finish with the very best 24k Gold Hot Tools curl bar. This creation is really high in fashion.”