Battling the elements for their Fleetwood Rugby Club tour

A team of young rugby players battled atrocious conditions on Sunday to raise funds for their forthcoming rugby tour to Kirby Lonsdale.

The lads, with their parents and coaches, took part in a sponsored walk from North Pier, along the seafront to the North Euston Hotel.

But they didn’t let the gales, hail and cold winds dampen their spirits and they marched on relentlessly. Blackpool Transport sponsors the Fleetwood Rugby Club under 12s team and kindly transported the team in a heritage tram to Blackpool to start their walk.

A spokesperson said: “It really was hard work with treacherous conditions.”

The rugby tour takes place in April.