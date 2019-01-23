Barrier problems at Carleton Crossing disrupted bus services

Problems at Carleton Crossing disrupted traffic yesterday.

Barrier problems at the crossing, on Blackpool Road, Carleton, saw bus services diverted in both directions through Poulton.

Normal services were resumed last night.

This is the third reported incident at Carleton Crossing in two months.

On December 8 the barriers malfunctioned, causing the busy road to be closed and traffic turned around. Several days later, on December 11, an emergency incident meant the barriers had to be closed yet again.

More to follow.