Barking up right tree to see star!

A Pitbull superfan met her musical hero backstage in Blackpool.

Fay Hanson, 46, and her daughter April, 20, got the VIP treatment at the Britney Spears concert, featuring rapper Pitbull, at the Tower Headland on Saturday.

Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor at Lytham Green.

The mum-of-three had met the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, while on a cruise from Miami in March.

When he found out she lived in Blackpool, he offered her free tickets to the concert, with the help of organisers Cuffe and Taylor.

Fay, who lives on West Park Drive, said: “I have folllowed Pitbull for seven years. I’ve been a big fan. He took my name and number and jotted everything down. I went to dinner with Peter Taylor (pictured below, of Cuffe and Taylor) and he sorted my golden circle tickets for me and my friends - but little did I know.

“To my surprise he came up to me at the side of the stage at around 6.45pm and said no one was going to see Pitbull except us.

“We went back stage and I was just in awe.

“(Pitbull) is so cool and laid-back. He never stops laughing. He’s got a cheeky little grin and he’s just very normal.

“At the end of the closing show there was a finale with him and he said thank you to Britney, and April and Fay. I couldn’t believe it.

“I owe a massive thanks to Peter. The things he does for the town. I can’t believe how lovely he was.”

Peter Taylor said: “We were only too happy to arrange this for Fay and April. They are clearly huge fans of Pitbull and we are delighted they had such a wonderful time.”