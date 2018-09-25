Ballroom ballers help raise £73k for Brian House Children’s Hospice

A fundraising ball held at the weekend has raised more than £73,500 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

More than 500 people filled the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday night for the Trinity Hospice Annual Fundraising Ball, which this year was raising money for its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal by Twelve restaurant, while taking part in a gala auction, a silent auction, a raffle, an earring raffle and a balloon raffle, at the same time as they were entertained by music from The Brothers of Swing and the Blue Pig Orchestra.

‘Grumpy Old Woman’ Jenny Eclair was the host for the evening, and a special speech was given by degree student Maddie Zygmunt, who has experienced the care of both Brian House and Trinity Hospice.

Maddie’s sister Lily was cared for at Brian House after she was born with cerebral palsy, and later her mother was looked after at Trinity Hospice following her diagnosis of lymphedema.

Maddie said: “I wanted to come here tonight and speak to you, not just for me but for my mum and all those around us, to thank Trinity and Brian House for their continued support even after all these years. You will always be a huge part of my life and who I have become.”

Guests were also asked to pledge to donate or raise £149.91, which is how much it costs for an hour of Brian House care – for every 24 people who pledged, a whole day would be paid for.

The event raised a total of £73,537.

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We are completely overwhelmed by how much was raised at this fantastic event, and how generous people were on the night.

“This is an astonishing amount of money, so we are extremely grateful to every single person who was there on the night.

“An awful lot of work goes into the fundraising ball each year, but it has truly paid off and will make such a difference to the children, young people and families who need our services. A huge thank you to all the businesses, organisations and individuals who have made this possible, by donating prizes, giving their time and helping where they could

“A big thank you too to the submariners of HMS Triumph who volunteered in the run up to the event and during the ball itself.”