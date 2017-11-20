Baldrick in town for book events

Sir Tony Robinson will be signing copies of his autobiography No Cunning Plan at Lytham Methodist Church on Wednesday from 7pm.

The actor and presenter, best known as Baldrick in TV’s Blackadder, will also be in town earlier in the day for a literary lunch at the Spago restaurant which has been sold out for some time.

Both events are staged by the Plackitt and Booth bookshop which the following evening will be hosting a talk by Dr Jan Goss based on the book Mindfulness: Finding Peace in a Frantic World at its premises in Clifton Street.

Romantic novelist Erica James is the next writer set for a literary lunch date at Spago on Wednesday, January 10 and details of all events are available from (01253) 796958.