Baking up a milestone for school

It’s 60 not out for Carr Hill High School in Kirkham.

And the school, on Royal Avenue, was not about to let sixty years of educating children pass by unnoticed.

Photo Neil Cross'Carr Hill High School's 60th anniversary'Ben Cable and Marco Amin with the plaque

The first students began their studies there in September 1957, but the school was officially opened as Carr Hill County Secondary School by the Duchess of Kent on July 22, 1958.

Sixty years on, staff, students and governors celebrated the milestone with a huge white cake, baked by school technology technician Jane Thompson, and featuring the school logo, the number 60 and a fetching blue ribbon.

Carr Hill also reached out to students past, as well as present, by creating a special online magazine giving them a chance to contribute their memories or photos.

Their response was impressive, with former boys and girls from as far back as the 1960s, 70s and 80s happy to recall key moments and provide a wealth of vintage photographs.

Some of these ex-students now live elsewhere in the UK – or even overseas – but they were keen to get involved.

Meanwhile, many of the current crop of youngsters there are the third generation of their families to attend Carr Hill, which has more than 1,000 students.

Headteacher Andrew Waller said: “Any anniversary is a time to look back and be grateful.

“Current students often talk of their parents and grandparents who came here, and at public events, people often comment on how the school was when they were here.

“New buildings have been added, staff come and go but at heart Carr Hill remains a community school.”