Baby Luna gives port clan five generations

When baby Luna-Rae Cardwell was born at the weekend she proved to be something of a five star addition to her family.

It meant they could celebrate having five generations living at the same time.

Jane Rimmer, 91, holds her great great grand-daughter Luna-Rae Cardwell

The most senior member of the clan, whose roots are in Fleetwood, is 91-year-old Jane Rimmer, a former net braider who was born and bred in the town but now resides at the Bispham Gardens Care Home in Bispham.

Next comes her Fleetwood-raised daughter Christine Barnard, 63, who runs the baby clothing shop Baby Love, on St Peter’s Place, and lives with garage boss husband David on Chaucer Avenue in Thornton.

Christine’s daughter, 42-year-old Joanne Cunningham, sells hand-made baby and children’s clothing via her website and lives with husband John, also a garage boss, on Holmfield Road, North Shore, Blackpool.

Then there is 21-year-old Georgia Motler, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, who gave birth to little Luna on Saturday at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The youngest generation of the family weighed in at 5lb 9oz, with proud dad Reece Cardwell, a landscape gardener, in attendance.

Proud Christine said: “We’re just happy that Luna arrived while my mum is still alive.

“We took the baby to see her and there were a lot of smiles.

“My mum is coping with dementia now but she was so happy to be holding her great great grand-daughter.

“It has really given the family a lift - we lost my dad, Bob Rimmer, three years ago and it has taken us a long time to get over that.

“Luna’s such a lovely baby, we’re all really proud of her.”

The family came close to having five generations 21 years ago, when Georgia was born, but sadly Christine’s own grandmother died just two days before the birth.

Joanna, Luna’s grandmother, said: “We were over the moon when Luna was born at the weekend. We’re a very close family and we all live just a few miles apart and keep in touch with each other.

“The main thing is that she is healthy and well, but it was a lovely moment when we took her to see my gran. She was so happy to hold the baby and cuddle her.”

In the heyday of Fleetwood’s fishing industry there were many net braiders in the town and Jane used to work for a well known firm, Cosalt.

Those days may be gone but the family lives on with a new generation.