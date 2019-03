Have your say

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being found unresponsive at a Blackpool address.

Emergency services were called to Newton Drive at 2.20am on Wednesday.

The baby was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, but later died.

A police spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a postmortem examination will be conducted in due course.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."