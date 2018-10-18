Awkwardness and chaos in Lancastrian Players’ Ayckbourn treat

Have your say

There’s still chance to see Lancastrian Players’ latest production Absurd Person Singular at the Drive Methodist Church on Clifton Drive in St Annes.

They are performing a second round of shows this weekend on Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm.

The plot centres around three ill-matched couples who celebrate Christmas in their kitchens over successive years.

As each couple plays host, and awkwardness and chaos break out, more is revealed about how their lives are turning out.

Ayckbourn made his name with comic observations about seemingly successful, ordinary people whose lives never run as smoothly as might appear. Pay on the door, £5.