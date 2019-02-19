Awards 'a great chance to review your business'

A Lancashire business leader has urged firms across the county to use one of its leading awards as a chance to review their business.

Dawn Cheetham, Director of Blackpool-based Commercial Kitchen Service Ltd (CKS), said the application process for the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, gave applicants a chance to “take a step back and look at how they do things.”

She said the awards’ application form would encourage businesses to take a critical look at their operations with the interviews which follow providing a chance to bounce ideas off experienced judges.

CKS sponsors the Micro-Business of the Year category at this year’s awards which have 20 categories open for applications until the end of next month.

Mrs Cheetham said: “As business owners, the opportunities to step back from the day-to-day operations and look at how we do things and think how we could do them better are few and far between.

“I have been a judge for the BIBAs for a number of years and I consistently hear applicants tell me how they have realised things they had not noticed just by filling in their entry forms.

“If you progress in the process, you get the chance to meet the judges, who are often very experienced in business, and you get the chance to bounce things off them.

“Overall, the BIBAs are a business development opportunity and far more than just a trophy.”

Tomorrow, the awards hosts its annual boot camp workshop which will give aspiring applicants tips on how to make their applications shine.

The session is being hosted at the Blackpool offices of the awards’ organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, from 10am-12.30pm.

It will provide a whole range of practical advice.