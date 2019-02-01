Award nomintation for Fylde coast MEP for his international trade work

A Fylde coast MEP has been nominated for an outstanding achievement award, recognising his work on EU International Trade.

Sajjad Karim, inset, has been recognised particularly in relation to EU-Pakistan achievements and has been named on a shortlist of three candidates for the Parliament Magazine’s MEP awards.

Mr Karim, who was elected as an MEP North West England in 2004, has worked on International Trade since his election to the Parliament.

Some of his achievements include reforms to Bangladesh’s garments industry safety and guiding the International Trade Committee towards the adoption of a preferential trade package for Pakistan. He is now recognised as a trade expert within the European Parliament.

Mr Karim said: “It is a great honour to be shortlisted for such a prestigious prize and fills me with great pride to know that all the efforts over the years have not gone unnoticed. The competition in all categories is so high each year, it is an achievement in its own right to get this far.

“When dealing with trade related issues, I have always sought the best possible outcome at all times for my constituents in the North West, as well as the rest of the UK and EU. The benefits of international trade for the prosperity and well-being of our country and continent are far-reaching and cannot be downplayed.

“Whether we are in or out of the EU, the UK will continue to be a leading proponent of international trade and I hope that I can continue my contribution towards this.”

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in Brussels on March 20.