Autumn days are so fruitful

Typical British weather won’t stop the team of volunteers who make up the Ibbison Community Centre Gardening Club.

Meeting every Friday, the volunteers – some of whom also lend a hand at the centre’s ‘Memory Lane’ cafe – help out with the upkeep of the garden or join in with the weekly art club.

The gardening volunteers grow a variety of produce such as potatoes, beetroots and salad, which is then used in the Memory Lane cafe.

Everything is fresh and homegrown and “nothing goes to waste”, says chairman of the New Revoe Residents Association, Angie Buss.

As autumn is well and truly with us, some people might be tempted to put aside their usual gardening jobs and save it for when the weather picks up a little.

However, the volunteers at Ibbison Community Centre continue to work hard all year round.

Their work during the colder months differ to the tasks completed in summer.

At this time of year it’s all about the preparation for spring.

The volunteers work hard by preparing soil, weeding and repainting fences to name just a few tasks.

Angie has been leading the team in planting rhubarb trees, apple trees, and raspberry bushes as she says “these lie dormant” so is “a great winter gardening idea” for anybody wanting to get involved.

Angie’s other advice for winter gardeners is to prune roses before the frost comes in order to keep them in their best condition for next year.

And plan any changes to your garden now such as the positioning of flower beds and vegetable patches as well as the planting of bulbs and flowers.

Year-round flowers need to be taken care of and maintained in the fenced-off section of the gardens in order to keep the area bright and beautiful in the otherwise dull looking season.

Funding for the gardening club comes from a variety of places, including donations from the public and activities held in the Ibbison Community Centre.

These include £1 unlimited tea and coffee for guests such as the 40 person choir who practice at the centre as well as a weekly raffle.

Activity days are held regularly where tombolas and games are usually £1 a turn.

Angie says the turn out for events such as these are always very positive and there is “a real lovely atmosphere”.

Free events are held frequently and are enjoyed greatly by everyone involved, particularly the children who get treated by free sweets and gifts every time!

Adults don’t miss out either as during the Christmas lights switch-on, which will be held on November 27, there will be free mince pies and mulled wine for all.

Everyone is welcome.