Head to the beautiful Italian Gardens at Blackpool's Stanley Park for the ever popular Classic Car Show.

Attention petrol-heads Stanley Park will be hosting a classic car event and it will be bigger and better than ever.

The Classic Car event is set to take place on the September 27. | National World

These events have been extremely popular and become a significant event on the Blackpool calendar. The event is set to take place on September 27 from 1pm.

Aston Martin at a classic car show. | National World

The event will feature all kinds of classic cars and vehicles for visitors to explore and enjoy. As well as the other facilities Stanley Park offers such as floral displays, skatepark, playground and much more.

The event is free to enter for everyone, all you need to do is show up on the day. The event has previously featured classic motorbikes, military vehicles and much more

Visitors can enjoy refreshments from Stanley Park’s Art Deco café from 9am to 3:30pm on Friday September 27.