Attack victim Igor in 'good spirits' after being taken to hospital hours after moving into flat funded by well-wishers

A homeless man was rushed to hospital suffering from injuries linked to a brutal attack, just hours after he moved into a flat funded by well-wishers.

Igor Gieci, 55, had been struggling to eat after the unprovoked and prolonged assault by three teen yobs - as the Slovak slept in a tent on the Prom - and paramedics were concerned about pains in his stomach, and his high blood pressure, friend Mark Butcher said.

Igor pictured shortly after the attack by three thugs (Picture: Mark Butcher/Facebook)

On Friday, he moved into his new home in central Blackpool after £3,000 was raised by good Samaritans horrified at what happened in the early hours of last Monday.

But the next day, an ambulance was called out, with Mr Gieci kept in hospital for observations, Mr Butcher, who is also a homeless campaigner and founded the resort's Amazing Graze soup kitchen, said.

"Chris Conway, one of the volunteers, went to take him his mobile phone [donated by O2 staff who heard of his ordeal] and rang me to say Igor was in agony," he said.

"I went round, took one look at him, and rang an ambulance."

And Igor pictured in the flat funded by good Samaritans (Picture: Mark Butcher/Facebook)

It is hoped Mr Gieci will be released today following tests.

Mr Butcher said: "His spirits are high. He's a fighter. He's not one to go down easily."

The campaign to help Mr Gieci smashed its original target of £3,000. It has since been increased to £10,000.

Mr Butcher's wife Abbie, who launched the fundraising campaign, said Mr Gieci's six months' rent, bond, and bills, will total around £3,300.

"This means he still wouldn't have money for food etc," she wrote. "Let's keep pulling together to support Igor."