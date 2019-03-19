Attack did not cause death of Fleetwood man despite family’s fears after ‘death threats’ found on walls of home

A Fleetwood man with a history of alcohol addiction died a day after being left on the floor of his flat.

Bryan Hobson, 47, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on September 2 2018 shortly after falling ill at his Greenfield Road home.

Mr Hobson’s sister Christine Cook told the inquest that on September 1, the day before he died, her brother had been found unwell on the floor by a neighbour - but instead of calling for help, she left him to attend a Britney Spears concert on the Blackpool Tower Headland.

When she returned, Mr Hobson was still unwell. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where his condition rapidly declined, and he died shortly before 4pm on September 2.

The inquest. at Blackpool Town Hall yesterday, heard how Mr Hobson had been in rehab three times previously due to alcohol.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Diane Berry revealed that Mr Hobson had both recent and old damage to his heart, and a fatty liver. She also found fluid in his lungs associated with heart failure.

A toxicology report showed he had cocaine in his body when he died, along with high levels of prescribed painkiller Tramadol.

Mrs Cook said there had been fears that Mr Hobson had been assaulted before his death, as threats were found written on the walls of his home, and a marble table had been broken.

But Dr Berry said Mr Hobson died from a heart attack, contributed to by a fatty liver and combined drug use.

There was no evidence an assault had caused or contributed to his death.

Coroner Alan Wilson said he would seek a statement from Mr Hobson’s GP about his Tramadol prescription before reaching a conclusion.

The inquest will resume on a date to be announced.