Aspiring young politicians wanted for parliament

Could Blackpool be the home of the country’s future Prime Minister, Home Secretary or Speaker of the House of Commons?

Young people with a keen eye for politics have the chance to champion the voices of all children in the resort - provided they can win the approval of voters with their own manifesto.

The election process for Blackpool’s next Member of Youth Parliament is now underway.

They will meet MPs and councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates and represent other young people in their area.

April Rankin, who oversees the MYP election campaign, said: “We’re looking for someone who is keen to make a difference. Some one who is committed to the role and looking to take part in activities.”

Jake Adams, 20, was the first young person to represent Blackpool as an MYP.

He went on to found his own print buying and management business, Creative Print North West. In 2017 he won Most Inspiring Young Person at the annual Be Inspired Business Awards, and the following year ran for the Young Microentrepreneur of the Year Award.

Highfield Academy pupil Harry Bates, 16, was elected as MYP when he was just 13-years-old in 2017.

In his manifesto speech, he said: “I wish to create a place where everybody is treated equally, and it doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, black, white, or any other minority. You treat each other with respect and dignity, because I think that that is key to a society where people can be nice to each other.”

Candidates must register their interest by January 18.