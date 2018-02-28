Ashley strikes gold thanks to healthy living

Blackpool pupil Ashley Naughton is celebrating the rewards of a healthier lifestyle with a gold medal thanks to help from Blackpool Council’s Making Changes programme.

Ashley, 11. of Bispham, recently completed the family weight management programme receiving advice on healthy eating and becoming more active.

After starting swimming sessions, he competed with Blackpool Polar Bears swimming club at the national championships held in Leamington Spa for children with additional needs and won gold in the boys 50 metre freestyle race.

He was presented with his prize by Leamington Mayor Coun Caroline Evetts.

Coun Amy Cross, cabinet member for reducing health inequalities, said: “This is an amazing achievement for Ashley and for the team involved.

“He has achieved so much in such a short space of time and to see all his commitment and dedication rewarded with a gold medal shows just hard he has worked.

“We can all benefit from making small changes to improve our lifestyles where possible. Any little changes we make now will benefit us in the years to come.

“All those involved with the Making Changes programme work very hard to provide families with the skills, knowledge and tools they need to continue to live a healthy lifestyle.”