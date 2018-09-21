Asda launch massive foot long pig in blanket – and it’s even bigger than Aldi’s

Let the sausage battle commence – Asda has launched the ‘ultimate pig in blanket’ in time for Christmas that is set to rival Aldi’s foot long porker.

Yesterday Aldi launched a super size pig in blanket as part of their new Christmas range but at just 400 grams it’s a chipolata in comparison to ASDA’s new giant Christmas dinner centre piece.

Asda's supersize pig-in-blanket will cost just 5 (Photo: Asda)

Half-a-kilo of sausage

Weighing in at a colossal 650 grams, this huge piece of pork can feed up to 10 people and is made up of over 500g of British Red Tractor pork and wrapped with 100g of rashers of British dry cured streaky bacon.

It also has a bigger girth than Aldi’s and measures in at a very wide 45mm – and it only costs £5.00.

Shoppers don’t need to wait long to try ASDA’s Extra Special Ultimate Pig in Blanket either as it is set to launch in stores from 22nd October.